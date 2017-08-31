Local firefighters help with Chetco Bar Fire

Local firefighters returned just a couple days ago from lending a helping hand on the Chetco Bar Fire.
Captain Ben Kennedy with Fire District Three says the Chetco Bar Fire is the largest fire he’s ever been sent out on.
“You can just see how big the fire really is,” Captain Ben Kennedy with Fire District 3 said.
The Chetco Bar Fire is consuming at least 128 thousand acres of land so far and requiring the state to call in resources from all over the west coast.
“I believe it’s the first time its had resources from Washington and California actively flight in the state of Oregon,” Captain Kennedy.
Captain Ben Kennedy is a part of the Rogue Valley Task Force that was sent to the fire for eight days.
The 17-member group is made up of firefighters from Medford, Ashland, Illinois Valley and both fire districts three and four.
“Our main function was to help put the fire out and then also make sure the fire wasn’t going to burn down more houses,” Captain Kennedy said.
It’s the largest beast of fire he says he’s ever been sent out on.
According to Captain Kennedy, his task force was on the front lines of the fire as soon as they arrived using their wildland engines to knock down the flames.
“Captain Kennedy says they use smaller engines and hose like these to get into smaller places of the Chetco Bar Fire faster,” Captain Kennedy said.
Ashes and layers of smoke filled the air as the task force worked on the fire.
He says the people in Brookings and surrounding areas were concerned for their homes.
“I think they were pretty frightened initially, then after all of our resources showed up, they realized that they had a lot of resources and a lot of help…. I think they could breath a little bit earlier,” Captain Kennedy said.
While it may be an emotional experience, he’s confident the Rogue Valley Task Force was a big help.
“Also dealing with the loss of civilians and citizens and being there for them was a challenge over eight days, but again that’s our job and we’re really good at it so we met the challenge,” Captain Kennedy said.
Captain Kennedy says with fires burning across the state, he understands the Rogue Valley Task Force could be sent out again.
He says if that does happen they are all ready to go.