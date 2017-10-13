Local firefighters helping with Atlas Fire in Napa County

Napa County, Calif. — The Rogue Valley Strike Team just returned from the fire line of the Atlas Fire in Napa County.
They arrived in the area after 30 homes were already lost.
They’ve spent the last few days protecting the remaining structures, and are now resting before their next 24-hour shift.
“We were relieving firefighters that had been on the line nearly 96 hours,” Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Mike Hussey said.
Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Mike Hussey is a part of the Rogue Valley Strike Team.
The team composed of fire districts all over the valley arrived Wednesday to assist with Atlas Fire in Napa County.
“We’re seeing a lot of devastation from the previous fires. We’re seeing real active fire behavior,” Deputy Chief Hussey said.
Deputy Chief Hussey says the fire died down a little in the middle of the night, but now they’re expecting a red flag warning with windy conditions.
He says many California firefighters say it’s different than anything they’ve ever experienced before.
“Many of them are saying they haven’t seen the wind aligned with this fire threat in many years and maybe even in the career of some,” Deputy Chief Hussey said.
With the wind, comes terrible smoky conditions.
“Air quality conditions are very similar to that of the Rogue Valley in early September,” Deputy Chief Hussey said.
Deputy Chief Hussey says the fuels in Napa County are similar to those in the Southern Oregon region, but they’re working in much more steep terrain and it’s more populated.
“There’s a lot of houses in the top of the ridges in the canyons so we have to adjust the tactics and move through their quickly,” Deputy Chief Hussey.
He says the team has strong respect for the conditions and the fire’s potential, but it’s a honor to help.
California residents evacuated from that area have also been showing their support.
“A lot of thanks and praise for firefighters coming from other states to help them in their time of need”
For now, the Rogue Valley Strike Team is taking a break before heading back out on another 24-hour shift Saturday morning.
“Getting rest is going to be our best preparation right now,” Deputy Chief Hussey.
Deputy Chief Mike Hussey says California residents are coming together and rallying behind those who have already lost their homes.