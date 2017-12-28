Local food drive is looking for more donations

Home
Medford, Ore. – ACCESS is hosting it’s annual Food For Hope food drive until Sunday Dec. 31.

ACCESS said with the holiday season and two 31-day months, food stamps for familes can run out.

To help the community, ACCESS provides a five-day supply of food to qualifying seniors, individuals and families who come to one of its 24-hour food pantries.

Last year the community donated 7,831 pounds of food and $19,930 to the drive.

As of Wednesday, 7,250 pounds of food and $15,497 were donated.

ACCESS is looking for foods rich in protein including peanut butter, canned tuna, canned meats and beans. Non-perishable foods are also needed.

Grocery donations can be dropped off at the Mail Tribune, ACCESS, any fire station, Sherm’s Thunderbird, Food 4 Less, Ascension Lutheran Church, Medford Congregational Church, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Cash donations can be made online.

Every dollar provides four meals.

