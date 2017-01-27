Local foster child program expanding across the state

Portland, Ore.- A pilot program started in Jackson and Josephine counties to help foster kids is expanding.
Embrace Oregon announced Friday it’s expanding its Every Child campaign to Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties in 2017 and will be in every Oregon county by 2021.
The Every Child initiative started in 2015, partnering with DHS and community organizations to solve Oregon’s unprecedented foster care crisis. The campaign’s efforts include recruiting foster parents and providing support to children in state care.
Each week, volunteers work to make the experience for a child in foster care warmer, providing them with food and care packages. The program launched in Jackson, Josephine and Lane counties.
Department of Human Serves has offered Embrace Oregon a $1.3 million dollar matching grant to expand Every Child across Oregon.