Local funeral homes impacted by Covid-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — The global pandemic is changing the way we grieve and honor loved ones who’ve passed.
Local funeral homes tell us they’re cooperating with the governor’s order and have been working towards moving everything electronically.
When it comes to viewings or services, immediate family can be allowed if the gathering is 5 people but exceptions can be made.
Right now, they’re working towards having virtual services with loved ones appearing on a screen.
Even when it comes to burials, many cemeteries are no longer allowing people to be there.
Some loved ones have to watch from a distance in their cars or not be there at all.
“To think that they can’t have the type of service that they had planned on, it just, it’s just difficult for them to wrap their head around, you know,” said Gene Drake, manager of Perl Funeral Home in Medford.
Drake says preparations are also beginning for the possibility of handling a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 case.
He says employees who will be working closely with the body will be wearing personal protective equipment or PPE to minimize exposure.
In that case, any kind of gathering to mourn the person wouldn’t be safe to have.
