Home
Local gas station hands out free lottery tickets

Local gas station hands out free lottery tickets

Local News , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — If you saw a line at the Chevron gas station on Wednesday in Jacksonville and didn’t stop by… you missed an opportunity to possibly win some free cash.

Oregon lottery officials were handing out a limited number of free promotional scratch-it tickets.

It’s the same place that sold Jacksonville resident, Martin Oliverson, a winning $3 million mega millions ticket. The ticket tied the record for the largest mega millions prize since Oregon began offering the game in 2010.

“I’d like to win a big win once in my lifetime. I’m going to be 79 years old,” said Minerva Serna, a Central Point resident.

Lottery officials also presented a $30,000 check to the gas station as a bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »