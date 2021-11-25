Local gin inspired by Capitol Christmas tree

EUREKA, Calif. – Want a literal taste of the holidays? A local limited edition gin is rolling out inspired by our very own “Sugar Bear!”

Sugar Bear is the name of the 84-foot-tall tree that journeyed from Six Rivers National Forest to Washington, D.C., where it will serve as the Capitol Christmas tree.

Humboldt Craft Spirits partnered with the Forest Service to sponsor the tree’s cross-county trip and used some of Sugar Bear’s fir tips to make a special version of its Little River Gin.

A one-dollar donation from each sale goes to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

For more details about this story, check out this article from the North Coast Journal.