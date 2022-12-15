Local golf professional receives regional award from PGA

Posted by Derek Strom December 15, 2022

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– A local golf professional is receiving an award from the PGA for growing the game of golf in an effort to help veterans.

Vince Domenzain is the general manager at Stone Ridge Golf Club  and a member of the PGA for 35-years.

He’s been hosting clinics and tournaments that benefit veterans for over a decade.

Domenzain received the regional Patriot Award from the PGA for his work with the VA.

Domenzain said, “golf is what I can do and it’s really enlightening and a pleasure to see the reaction the veterans get out of the golf.”

Domenzain said it’s an honor to be recognized by his peers.

He said serving veterans is especially important to him because his father was a World War Two veteran.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content