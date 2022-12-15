Local golf professional receives regional award from PGA

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– A local golf professional is receiving an award from the PGA for growing the game of golf in an effort to help veterans.

Vince Domenzain is the general manager at Stone Ridge Golf Club and a member of the PGA for 35-years.

He’s been hosting clinics and tournaments that benefit veterans for over a decade.

Domenzain received the regional Patriot Award from the PGA for his work with the VA.

Domenzain said, “golf is what I can do and it’s really enlightening and a pleasure to see the reaction the veterans get out of the golf.”

Domenzain said it’s an honor to be recognized by his peers.

He said serving veterans is especially important to him because his father was a World War Two veteran.