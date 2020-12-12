Local grocers donate over 23,000 pounds of food

MEDFORD, Ore. — Friday morning Sherm’s Food 4 Less and Thunderbird donated 23,000 pounds of food to the local community.
A semi-truck full of food and even some toilet paper were donated as part of the Olsrud family’s annual donation. ACCESS says the family has been donating every year, since 2000. “With this year’s pandemic and the fires in the community, there has never been a greater need. It’s great to see our owners stepping up and helping ACCESS,” said general manager Bob Ames.
ACCESS will distribute the food through 24 pantries in Jackson County. The organization said it has served meals to more than 38,000 people in the 2020 fiscal year.
