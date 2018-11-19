Local group offers workshop to recycle campaign signs

TALENT, Ore.– Election season has come and gone and one local group has a creative way to recycle everyone’s campaign signs.
On Sunday afternoon, Talent Maker City held a workshop at it’s “Maker Space” to teach people how to repurpose those signs and put them to use somewhere else. While those that showed up were taught how to make phone and tablet stands out of the corrugated plastic, volunteers let people be as creative as they could be.
“You don’t have to be limited in the space in your house or your garage or your driveway,” said Emily Berlant, Phoenix City councilor. “There is a resource here, locally, that you can bring those creative ideas to life.”
Some of the electronics stands will be donated to a local group that helps stroke survivors.
If you still have your old campaign signs, Talent Maker City is still accepting donations. They hope to hold another workshop in the coming weeks after their grand opening.
