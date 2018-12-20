Local group pushes for new bike park in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Local mountain bikers are working to get a new skills park in Ashland.
Rogue Valley Mountain Bike Association (RVMBA) is asking Ashland Parks and Recreation commissioners to build a new mountain bike park. The group said Lincoln School would be an ideal location. The land is owned by Ashland School District but isn’t being used. Organizers say the park would be beneficial for all ages.
“Mountain biking is a really big part of the Rogue Valley,” said Martin Stadtmueller, President of RVMBA. “It’s easy to think of Ashland as the Shakespeare town, but the more you look into it and see how much people ride here, it’s kind of the mountain bike town.”
The group hopes to have Ashland Parks and Recreation pick up a lease with the Ashland School District. No word on whether the district is considering it.
