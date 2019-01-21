Local group seeks to reduce overdose deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – On Wednesday, Max’s Mission will be passing out Naloxone kits and fentanyl testing strips for free.
The nasal spray naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose.
According to Jackson County Public Health, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Julia Pinsky with Max’s Mission said fentanyl is popping up in more than just opioids.
“We know that fentanyl is out there not only in opioids but in cocaine and meth,” Pinsky said.
By passing out the test strips, a user will be able to see if fentanyl is in a drug before taking it.
“Then there is a choice whether to not use that drug at all, to incorporate safe practices into how they use the drug because people who are using, it is hard to make a decision of just stopping,” Pinsky said.
The mission will be passing out the kits and strips on January 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 at the Medford Library.
