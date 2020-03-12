Local growers markets take precautions but will remain open

MEDFORD, Ore.– While many events around southern Oregon are being canceled the local grower’s markets will continue on.
At Thursday’s Rogue Valley Grower’s Market in Medford, concerns about the virus didn’t keep people away from Hawthorne Park. Into the second week of the season, organizers say numbers are usually smaller but they haven’t seen an impact in crowds from recent developments about coronavirus.
But that doesn’t mean the market is sitting idly by. The market says it’s implemented new rules such as vendors carrying hand sanitizer at their booths, hand washing stations being placed around the market for the public to use, and anyone serving tasters or food must wear sterile disposable gloves.
Daria Land, executive director of the market, says that unlike stores, the grower’s markets are open-air markets and are not set up in confined spaces meaning people can keep a bit more distance between them. It’s also essential people still have a place to get important supplies such as food.
“Farmers markets across the state are still open and the reason why is we are an essential piece for food for our local residents here in southern Oregon,” said Land.
Land says they’re in constant communication with local county health officials. At this point, they’ve told her there are still only two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the county and “there is no identified risk to the greater community in Jackson County.”
But organizers say they’ve started to see a change, more than usual, in conscious interactions between people at the markets. Market Site Manager Johanna Talley says she’s been more aware herself about shaking hands and have seen others do the same.
“There’s people that will go and do the handshake and go, ‘Oh shoot I’m not supposed to,'” said Talley. “It hasn’t become automatic yet.”
That growing consciousness is a good thing though, according market organizers. The most important part is people recognizing preventative measures including staying home and calling your primary care doctor if you show any symptoms. The market is asking if any customers or vendors feel any slight chance of sickness they should stay away.
At this point, organizers say they will continue operating all of the markets in the valley as normal. To stay up to date with the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market, you can find out more at their website here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.