Local gym offers class exclusively for wounded vets

Medford, Ore. — If you’re a military veteran with a service-related disability, you could qualify for a free gym membership.
Den Fitness and Operation: Vet-Rep have teamed up to offer a morning workout group for combat-wounded disabled veterans.
The class is lead by Army veteran and certified personal trainer Luke Thompson.
He says the community that physical training offers is great for veterans.
“We saw that as an opportunity to kind of reach out to the veterans and bring them in here and try and reintegrate them back into a society that cares about them.”
Free gym memberships are being offered through the Catch a Lift fund. To apply, go to catchaliftfund.com/application/.
To qualify, you must be a post 9/11 military veteran with a single service-connected disability of 30 percent or greater.