Local harvest easy to find with “Oregon’s Bounty” directory

SALEM, Ore. – Don’t forget it’s easy to find farm stands, you-pick orchards and pumpkin patches in Oregon.
The Oregon Farm Bureau said you can tap into “Oregon’s Bounty” through your smartphone and gain access to a directory of seasonal food directly from farmers and ranchers.
“Everyone knows where their local farmers market is, but not everyone knows where to find roadside farm stands, pumpkin patches, u-pick orchards, and harvest events,” said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director. “That’s where Oregon’s Bounty comes in.”
The smartphone-friendly website allows users to search over 300 family farms and ranches that sell food directly to the public.
“Each of the farms listed in Oregon’s Bounty are owned and operated by Farm Bureau members, who are proud of what they’ve raised and are happy to answer questions about what they do,” said Moss. “Fall is an ideal time to take a trip into the scenic countryside, meet a few of these family farmers, and experience Oregon agriculture firsthand.”
You can visit the Oregon’s Bounty website here: https://oregonfb.org/oregonsbounty/