Local health center hosts mask giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. – Free cloth masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out this week by Rogue Community Health.

The health center said they have 500 masks and 750 bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute.

The giveaway will take place at select grocery stores around Jackson County this Monday through Friday.

For people already wearing masks, there will also be a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card.

The giveaway will be held at the following locations:

For more information, visit roguecommunityhealth.org/rogue-community-health-giving-away-free-cloth-masks

