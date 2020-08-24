Local health center hosts mask giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. – Free cloth masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out this week by Rogue Community Health.
The health center said they have 500 masks and 750 bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute.
The giveaway will take place at select grocery stores around Jackson County this Monday through Friday.
For people already wearing masks, there will also be a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card.
The giveaway will be held at the following locations:
- Mon. Aug. 24, 4-6 pm: White City Grocery Outlet at 7571 Hwy. 62 Bldg #1
- Tues. Aug. 25, 4-6 pm: Prospect Store at 500 Mill Creek Dr.
- Wed. Aug. 26, 4-6 pm: Butte Falls General Store at 415 Broad St.
- Thurs. Aug 27, 4-6 pm: Ashland Food Co-op at 237 N. 1st St.
- Fri. Aug 28, 4-6 pm: Medford Grocery Outlet at 35 E. Stewart Ave.
For more information, visit roguecommunityhealth.org/rogue-community-health-giving-away-free-cloth-masks