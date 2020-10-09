Local health officials react to airborne Covid-19 transmission

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The novel coronavirus can spread in the air.
That’s the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week.
County health officials say the new findings will most likely lead to changes in guidance both locally and across the country.
“Remembering that this is something we’re still learning about and I know that’s frustrating to hear but in reality, being 8 months into this for us, that really isn’t that long to understand a virus,” said Michael Weber, Josephine Co. public health director.
According to the CDC, the virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets made by coughing and sneezing.
Now, it’s believed those droplets can remain in the air for longer periods of time passing to people more than 6 feet away from each other in enclosed spaces.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.