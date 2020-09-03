Local high school standout competes at SOGC

Today marks the second day for qualifying at the Southern Oregon Golf Championships… Or the SOGC.
I caught up with St. Mary’s senior Baylee Hammericksen… A household name for golf in the Rogue Valley.
After covid-19 ended her junior season on the links… She says its full steam ahead until graduation.
Starting with this weekend.
Since before she was 5 years old… Baylee Hammericksen’s been playing the game of golf.
The two-time state golfing champion has had a few months to rest on her laurels, and perfect her swing.
But Labor Day weekend has always held a special spot on her calendar.
“I’ve been looking forward to this one all summer,” says Hammericksen.
After Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, her family has driven all over the state to find tournaments for Baylee to play in.
She says a cancelled high school season this spring only motivated her to prepare for the future.
“It’s been a lifelong passion of mine. Beyond just having fun out here, it pushes me mentally.”
The last time Hammericksen appeared at the SOGC, she was defeated before the finals in a match that went to sudden death.
This time around, she says changes to the tournament might swing to her benefit.
“I’m actually not super upset by the lack of spectators this year. I usually tend to get nervous when more and more people show up.”
Tracy Snyder, the head gold pro at the Rogue Valley Country Club, says out of the entire 300 player field, Baylee’s the one he’s most excited to see.
“She’s a local high school kid that we see out here all the time… working on her game. I think she’ll be really fun to watch,” he says.
