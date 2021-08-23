Local hospitals prohibit visitors

MEDFORD, Ore. – As the Delta variant surges through the community, local hospitals are now prohibiting visitors.
Last week, Asante announced tight restrictions for visitors with a few exceptions. Now, Providence instituted similar guidelines.
As of Monday, no visitors will be allowed at Asante or Providence hospitals, with a few exceptions for the emergency room, pediatric and labor care, and end-of-life care.
Providence said, “The change comes as the highly contagious delta variant leaves Oregon with a record number of new cases and intensive care hospitalizations. For the week of August 9, the Oregon Health Authority reports a 53% increase in new daily cases over the previous week.”