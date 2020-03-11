Local hospitals update visitor restrictions

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Keeping the community safe, keeping patients safe, that’s our number one priority and to that end, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Lauren Van Sickle, Asante spokesperson.
Providence and Asante are taking steps to limit the spread of novel coronavirus by updating visitor restrictions.
“If we have patients here in the hospital, we want to reduce the amount of exposure they may have. They are already exposed, they’re in the hospital,” she said.
Van Sickle says the restrictions are similar to those put in place during a flu outbreak.
“If you’re going into a patient room, you’re cleaning your hands. If you’re going out of the patient room you’re cleaning your hands,” she said.
She says hospital visits are now limited to one visitor at a time. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to visit.
However, there can be exceptions for children who are immediate family members of the patient.
“Whether the person’s a person you’re visiting, whether you’re here for an outpatient procedure, maybe you’re coming in for an elective surgery. Keep to the minimal number of people who come with you,” said Van Sickle.
Over at Providence, we’re told the same rules apply. But patients can have up to two visitors instead of one.
Any visitors to intensive care, maternity and pediatric units are also limited to those essential to a patient’s emotional well-being and care.
And, of course, both hospitals say if you’re feeling sick stay home.
“If you have any symptoms of flu do not come to the hospital to visit somebody even if you have a mask and you’re being cautious, we’re asking that you don’t. It’s just really trying to minimize the exposure,” said Van Sickle.
If you think you or a loved one might have coronavirus, call your health care provider.
