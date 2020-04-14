Local jails attempt to social distance, conditional releases of at-risk inmates

MEDFORD, Ore.– A coronavirus case was confirmed in an Oregon state prison in Coos Bay last week. With a greater risk to inmates due to their close confinement, NBC5 News wanted to hear what local jails in Jackson and Josephine County were considering.
“We’re considering all things, planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Maintaining a jail is no easy matter, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and sheriffs, are now facing the difficult decision of how to keep inmates and deputies safe while also making sure people are held accountable for their actions.”
Jackson and Josephine County jails are trying to balance inmates and community safety. Sheriff Sickler and Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel have both said the number of people they can hold is down to allow for proper distancing.
“We’ve just reduced our population by almost a third since this began,” said Sickler.
While the jails can still take in people, both are looking at making sure inmates have enough space. Josephine County has issued releases for several at-risk and low-level inmates in partnership with the corrections facility.
“What level the offender is, are they going to be a danger to the public and certain criteria to help us measure who could and who is eligible to leave,” said Sheriff Daniel.
Jackson County says they haven’t reached that point but are considering it. Both sheriffs say their jails have so far have remained untouched by the coronavirus. Tests have been given to some inmates and deputies but all have turned back negative.
“Everybody is very mindful of this, it’s not something we’re taking lightly,” said Sheriff Sickler. “But at the same token we still have to do our job and we still have to do it safely and we still have to do it thoroughly.”
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last week a group of inmates in Oregon’s state prisons filed a lawsuit against the state for not taking necessary safety measures. Both Sheriff Sickler and Daniel assured they’re doing what they can with the resources available.
“All the jails in the state are, at the county level of course, are taking measures, taking steps to try to mitigate liability and also health concerns,” said Sheriff Daniel.
It’s a balancing act that both sheriff’s say they’re continuously updating. Both sheriff’s offices want to stress that high level or serious criminals are not being considered for release whatsoever.
The ones that do get released are low-level criminals and are being monitored by the corrections department.
