Local jet boat tour guide helps injured rafter

AGNESS, Ore. – A local jet boat tour guide helped rescue an injured rafter.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, John Carl of Jerry’s Rogue Jets was holding a regular boat tour of the Rogue River’s Wild Section when he was flagged down by a group of rafters near Solitude Rapid.

When Carl stopped, he reportedly saw a rafter who sustained a compound fracture to their leg. He radioed a nearby lodge and requested medical assistance as the rafting group created a makeshift splint to stabilize the injured person’s leg.

Carl then transported the person via jet boat to Agness where they received immediate medical attention.