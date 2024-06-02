Local junior rowing team readies for Nationals

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local rowing team for the youth is getting ready to head to nationals.

Rogue Rowing’s junior team traveled to Vancouver, Washington last month to compete in regionals.

19 athletes competed in 18 events against 30 other clubs with 3 qualifying to advance to nationals.

Kiva, Cecilia, and Amelie will travel to Florida this week to represent Southern Oregon a the USRowing Youth National Championships.

The team practices at Emigrant Lake five times a week.

They were out there this morning making final preparations for their trip.

“I cannot wait to spend more time with these three and my coaches.” says one of the rowers.

We’re also like the only team within a three hour radius so being able to go and represent Southern Oregon is really cool.

The team is also hosting two “Learn to Row” summer camps in July for 8th through 12th graders.

Information can be found at roguerowing.org

