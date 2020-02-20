Local law enforcement agency updates deadly force policy

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local law enforcement agency is updating its policies concerning the use of deadly physical force.
Senate bill 111, which was originally passed in 2008, outlines the procedures all law enforcement agencies should follow in the event of an officer-involved shooting.
The law was updated in 2018.
Medford Police Chief Scott Clauson says the updated law now states that a second officer must always accompany an officer who’s used deadly force back to headquarters.
“Officer-involved shootings tend to be under a lot of public scrutiny so we want to be transparent and have the best practices in place so that we, not only for the public’s sake, but to take care of our officer’s health and well being,” he said.
Chief Clauson says the bill also requires the officer’s gun is confiscated at headquarters instead of being confiscated at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.
Chief Clauson is presenting the changes at Medford City Council’s meeting on Thursday night at 7.
