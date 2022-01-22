Local livestock guardian dog killed in wolf attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A dog was killed in a wolf attack in Jackson County just days after a similar incident happened in Eastern Oregon.

On January 16, a 40-pound Kelpie herding dog was found dead 150 yards away from its owner’s home in Baker County. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife determined the dog’s death was consistent with a wolf attack.

Three days later, a livestock owner in rural Jackson County found his dead livestock guardian dog inside his electric wolf-resistance fence in a pasture about 600 yards from his home. The depredation was attributed to the Rogue Pack of wolves.

ODFW typically encourages landowners to take non-lethal measures to prevent depredation. The determination for lethal removal of chronically depredating wolves is made by state wildlife officials.



To learn more about Oregon’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wolves/