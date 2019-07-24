Local man killed in I-5 crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning.
Oregon State Police said 25-year-old Tyler Nelson of Medford was driving a Honda Civic northbound on I-5 when — at about 1:45 a.m. — he stopped or slowed down for unknown reasons in the right-hand lane near milepost 26.
A fully loaded Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling behind Nelson slammed into the Civic, pushing it off the roadway.
Nelson sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner wasn’t injured.
According to OSP, the right lane of northbound I-5 was closed for several hours after the crash.