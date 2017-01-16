Local man killed, two others hospitalized after White City house fire

White City, Ore. – A fire relief fund has been set up for the family of a man who was killed in a Saturday night house fire in White City.
Firefighters were sent to the 3000-block of Dodge Road around 11:00 p.m. for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, two of the residents were outside of the house, and in need of medical attention. One more person was later found dead inside the residence.
According to a GoFundMe page, the Nickerson family was inside the house when the fire started. Jimmy Nickerson rescued his wife and their niece from the flames, but he went back inside the burning home to save their dogs. Jimmy did not make it back out of the home alive. One of their three dogs survived. The author of the GoFundMe page noted the Nickerson’s dogs “…were like their children…”
The GoFundMe page says Jimmy’s wife is in an induced coma due to severe smoke inhalation and other injuries. Their niece has been flown to a Sacramento, California burn center with burns to 455 of her body. She was said to be making a weekend visit in between college classes in Klamath Falls.
The author of the GoFundMe wrote in part,“Jimmy was a well known member of the Medford community. With the help of amazing friends and family, Jimmy passionately started Elite Power & Fitness in 2011 in Medford, OR. Jimmy also once held the world record for dead lift. He was well known for his positive attitude and inspiration towads [sic] others. The loss of Jimmy will be felt across the community.”
The Nickerson’s home was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
If you’d like to help, visit the Nickerson’s GoFundMe page, or mail or drop off your donation in person at the following address:
C/O Nickerson Family Relief Fund
Elite Power & Fitness
2109 Roberts Rd, Medford, OR 97504