Mt. McLoughlin, Ore.- A Jackson County man is planning an amazing feat in an effort to raise money to protect the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and other wildlands.
50-year-old Michael Biggs is gathering pledges to support his effort to climb and descend Mt. McLoughlin four times in the same day. According to a Facebook page dedicated to the effort, the feat is a total of 44 miles and four 12,000 foot ascensions.
In the past, Biggs has climbed Mt. McLoughlin three times in the same day, but has never attempted a fourth.
Biggs will attempt the climbs Sunday, Sept. 24. All the money raised will go to the Klamath Siskiyou Wildlands Center. You can read more about the effort here.