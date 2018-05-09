Local man wants to thank good Samaritan for returning lost items

WHITE CITY, Ore.– A local man is breathing a sigh of relief after a good Samaritan came forward to reunite him with a large amount of money and important documents.
Jay Carrithers said he never expected to get back what he’d lost but what happened over the last couple days can only be described as a miracle.
“I told them I had very important papers in it and that if anyone turns it in would you please give me a call,” said Carrithers. “I didn’t think I was going to see it again to tell you the truth.”
On Monday, Carrithers was running errands around the Cascade Shopping Center. As he was leaving the area, he realized that his money bag filled with around $1,700 and several important personal documents were missing from his car.
He frantically retraced his steps and ultimately ran into a on-duty deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carrithers said he explained what happened knowing the likelihood of seeing his lost property again very slim.
Instead, Carrithers received a call on Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.
“He told me that somebody stopped when he and another sheriff were on a traffic stop,” he said. “He flagged them down and heaven behold he gave him the pouch.”
Carrithers was in disbelief and was surprised even further to find everything had been left the way it was. Not a single dollar was missing.
“There is good people still in this world,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know what else to say but thank you who ever it was.”
Luck was on his side and Carrithers, whose belief of kindness and decency in the community had been dwindling, now sees there is still good out there.
He hopes others can follow in the good Samaritan’s footsteps and continue bringing kindness to the valley.
Carrithers also has a message for the man who returned his items.
“Thank you very much. I wish I can do something for you,” he said. “I don’t know… thank you. Not too many people would do that.”
Carrithers says he appreciates the sheriff’s office’s service in helping reconnect him with his lost property. With his money returned, he says he can now repay bills he thought he wouldn’t have been able to pay.
He added if he ever does meet the man, he would like to find someway to repay him.