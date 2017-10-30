Local marijuana store reminds parents about Halloween safety

Medford, Or.- It’s Halloween and with those treats could come some tricks.
Marijuana dispensaries are reminding parents to be aware this Halloween. If your child comes home with any candy that contains a red marijuana sign and exclamation point they say to throw it out.
“When people are taking these home with them they leave in bags that are child resistance so if there is anything homemade or anything like that then it’s not a good thing, Zack Kohler, owner of Emerald Triangle Dispensary said. “If in doubt throw it out.”
Dispensaries also recommend checking the smell of any suspicious candy or baked goods.
And if your child does come in contact with a marijuana edible make sure to call poison control.