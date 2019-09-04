Local mother, son dead in apparent homicide-suicide

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide-suicide in Central Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a person living in the 3200 block of New Ray Road told investigators he hadn’t seen a pair of neighbors for some time and could smell an odor coming from their home.
On September 2, deputies did a welfare check on the home. Inside, two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A pet rabbit and cat were also found dead with gunshot wounds.
Investigators identified the deceased as 44-year-old Shayne Justin Cleaveland and his mother, 68-year-old Robin Meinhart.
According to JCSO, it appears Cleaveland shot his mother and the pets before taking his own life.
“In the wake of this incident, JCSO officials want to remind everyone that services are available locally for people experiencing a mental health crisis,” deputies said. “The Jackson County Mental Health 24-hour crisis hotline number is (541) 774-8201. Walk-in mental health services are also available at 140 S. Holly Street, Medford (Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5 pm). Information about additional resources and suicide prevention can be found at http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/Mental-Health/.