$1.1M grant approved to protect forest land on Mt. Ashland

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A $1.1 million grant, is headed to protect forest land on the slopes of Mt. Ashland. The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board awarded the grant to Pacific Forest Trust. Pacific Forest Trust is focused on conserving and restoring private working forests, for public benefit.

It’s an effort to conserve more than 3,000-acres of forest on the slopes of Mt. Ashland for wildlife, water, and climate resilience.

“We will be able to move into the final steps to acquire 1,120 acres that PCF will own and manage for its habitat value,” said Connie Best with the Pacific Forest Trust.

Pacific Forest Trust says the conservation effort will assure lasting connections for wildlife across the crest, and between public lands.

To learn more about the project, visit pacificforest.org

