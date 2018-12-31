1 dead; another injured after crash in Josephine County

MURPHY, ORE. — Rural Metro has confirmed at least one person has died as a result of an accident on Sunday. It happened at about 7:45 pm on Williams Highway around milepost 8.5 near Murphy.
ODOT says that only one vehicle was involved, but it did block the highway for several hours.
Rural Metro says two people were inside the vehicle. One had to be extricated and another was treated and taken to the hospital. Officials say one of those involved later died.
Oregon State Police are currently leading the investigation.