10 Tanker delivers millions of gallons of retardant to help contain fires

MEDFORD, Ore.- 10 Tanker is helping to contain fires by delivering millions of gallons of fire retardant worldwide.

One of these planes, Tanker 912, is stationed in Medford.

10 Tanker is an aerial firefighting organization that works to protect communities worldwide.

It’s been operating since 2006.

This fire season alone, 10 Tanker has dropped over 3 million gallons of fire retardant over the course of 330 firefighting missions.

“What the tanker community is doing is buying more time for the ground firefighter. We don’t generally put fires out with retardant, but we slow its progression enough. Fire goes out when it doesn’t have something to burn,” Tanker 912 Captain Dave Mauldin said.

According to Mauldin, Tanker 912 has been stationed at the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport for close to two weeks.

They were called up to Oregon from Santa Maria, California to work on the Shelly Fire.

“We’ve worked the Shelly and the Trails and the Falls, but I’ve- honestly, I’ve flown so many fires in the last couple weeks that they all blend in,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin says Tanker 912 is a VLAT, an abbreviation for a Very Large Air Tanker.

As a VLAT, the plane can deliver a huge amount of retardant.

“This airplane is the largest currently approved tanker. It brings 84,000 pounds of retardant, or 9,400 gallons,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin says it’s their job to make it easier for ground teams to contain fires.

“It’s a collaborative effort. No one entity is getting the job done by themselves, so it’s a collaborative thing and we’re just proud to be able to support the ground firefighter,” Mauldin said.

Tanker 912 is one of only four DC-10 Air Tankers currently in operation.

