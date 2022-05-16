10-year-old girl killed in bicycle versus vehicle crash in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — An investigation is underway after a ten-year-old girl was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash Friday evening.

Police responded to crash the intersection of North 3rd street and McKinley around 4:05 p.m. KFPD says an officer found the girl unconscious in the roadway, near the heavily damaged bike.

The girl was rushed to Sky Lakes Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation. It believes the crash is not criminal at the moment, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at: 541-883-5336