100 days until Country Crossings Music Festival, organizers prepping

Central Point, Ore. — The Country Crossings Music Festival is only 100 days away, and both organizers and the Jackson County Expo are gearing up for bigger, better shows.

“The countdown is definitely on,” Expo Director Helen Funk said. “We estimate between 18 to 25,000 people a day. The grounds are definitely full, and we’ll be utilizing every single square inch as much as we possibly can.”

Funk is also working to accommodate a few changes. Anne Hankins is President of Willamette Country Concerts, which organizes the festival. She said concert goers should arrive a little earlier this year.

“Expect a little more of a delay through the security process lines,” Hankins said.

Other changes people may notice include safety information posted on screens, and clearly marked exits.

“The safety and well being of our fans is always our number one concern,” Hankins said.

People should make a new transportation plan as well.

“We will not be having off site [general admission] parking this year, or shuttles,” Hankins said. “The feedback that we got from the community is that there is ample parking around in the area.”

Concert goers will have a cooler option this year. The boxcar stage will be moved inside the seven feathers event center. When there’s not an act playing, live video of the main stage will be available on large screens.

“You can hang out in there and see what’s happening on the main stage, as well as watch the great acts that are on the boxcar stage,” said Hankins.

Last, but certainly not least, the festival is hosting new artists this year.

“Brett Young, tons of people are excited,” Hankins said. “Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Cole Swindle, none of them ever disappoint.”

The country stars will be in the Rogue Valley July 26-29.With 100 days to go, Hankins said concert goers have a lot to look forward to.

“This year, we’re just going to knock it out of the park for sure,” Hankins said.

One-day-only VIP tickets are also on sale this year.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

