100 days until Country Crossings Music Festival, organizers prepping

Central Point, Ore. — The Country Crossings Music Festival is only 100 days away, and both organizers and the Jackson County Expo are gearing up for bigger, better shows.
“The countdown is definitely on,” Expo Director Helen Funk said. “We estimate between 18 to 25,000 people a day. The grounds are definitely full, and we’ll be utilizing every single square inch as much as we possibly can.”
Funk is also working to accommodate a few changes. Anne Hankins is President of Willamette Country Concerts, which organizes the festival. She said concert goers should arrive a little earlier this year.
“Expect a little more of a delay through the security process lines,” Hankins said.
Other changes people may notice include safety information posted on screens, and clearly marked exits.
“The safety and well being of our fans is always our number one concern,” Hankins said.
People should make a new transportation plan as well.
“We will not be having off site [general admission] parking this year, or shuttles,” Hankins said. “The feedback that we got from the community is that there is ample parking around in the area.”
Concert goers will have a cooler option this year. The boxcar stage will be moved inside the seven feathers event center. When there’s not an act playing, live video of the main stage will be available on large screens.
“You can hang out in there and see what’s happening on the main stage, as well as watch the great acts that are on the boxcar stage,” said Hankins.
Last, but certainly not least, the festival is hosting new artists this year.
“Brett Young, tons of people are excited,” Hankins said. “Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Cole Swindle, none of them ever disappoint.”
The country stars will be in the Rogue Valley July 26-29.With 100 days to go, Hankins said concert goers have a lot to look forward to.
“This year, we’re just going to knock it out of the park for sure,” Hankins said.
One-day-only VIP tickets are also on sale this year.