100+ ideas ahead of deadline in ‘Housing Production Advisory Council’

SOUTHERN OREGON — We told you last month, Governor Tina Kotek put together a ‘Housing Production Advisory Council’.

Now, we’re learning more about the recommendations it officially proposed.

The deadline for the council to submit an official recommendation was April 1st.

By then, about 130 recommendations were submitted by the 25 council members from around the state.

Each idea is being workshopped through five different work groups.

They are Availability of land, Land development permit process, Codes and design, Workforce shortages, and Financing.

One of the few southern Oregon representatives on the council said each work group is based on the needs of different parts of the state.

“We’re trying to make sure that the state, number one is not getting in the way of production,” said Daniel Bunn. “And number two when the state is bringing resources to support housing, that it’s targeting the areas that each region needs help with.”

Bunn said southern Oregon may not have a problem with the permitting process, however the area may need more land availability and funding from the government.

Between the council and sub-committee meetings, members of H-PAC will meet with one another three times a month until the end of the year, when official policy recommendations are due.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.