10k Pacific Power customers without power in southern Medford area

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thousands of people are without power across Oregon, including about 10,000 Pacific Power customers in the southern Medford area.
Pacific Power says most of the power outages in Medford are due to fire activity in the area.
The power company says a number of customers could be without power for an extended period of time until the active fires have been contained and crews are allowed access. Roughly 420 personnel are patrolling areas to survey damage and work on repairing in Oregon.
Early estimates that need to be replaced or repaired across the state include 385 distribution poles, 130 transmission poles and 30 distribution transformers.
Pacific Power suggest customers with extended power outages to have adequate food, water and back-up batteries. The company is working with the Red Cross and local agencies to help people in need.
Support is available at the following shelter locations:
Oregon:
- Josephine County Fairgrounds – 1451 Fairgrounds Rd, Grants Pass
- Jackson County Expo – 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point
- Oregon State Fairgrounds – 2330 17th St. NE, Salem
- Klamath County Fair Grounds – 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino – 34333 US-97, Chiloquin
- Linn County Fairgrounds – 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany
- Benton County Fairgrounds – 110 SW 53rd St, Corvallis
- Deschutes County Fairgrounds – 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
- Douglas County Fairgrounds – 2110 Frear St., Roseburg
- Polk County Fairgrounds – 520 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
- Newport Recreation Center – 225 SE Avery St, Newport
Northern California:
- Kahtishraam Wellness Center – 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka
- Siskiyou County Fairgrounds (taking large animals) – 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka
