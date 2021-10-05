10th annual ‘Drink Pink’ campaign begins, raises money for breast cancer awareness locally

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Asante and Del Rio Vineyards are making it possible for you to drink wine and support a good cause at the same time.
The 10th annual ‘Drink Pink’ campaign kicked off on Friday. For each bundle of Rose Jolee sold in the month of October, $5 will go towards breast cancer awareness and education.
Each bundle consists of 6 bottles and costs $60.
“It goes all local, there are 3 women imaging clinics that it goes to for breast cancer education and mammography screening,” said Del Rio Vineyard Marketing Manager, Lindsey Zagar.
Azagar says the campaign has raised over $10,000 in the last decade. The bundles can be purchased at the winery or online at delriovineyards.com.
