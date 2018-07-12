11 arrested during latest greenway sweep

MEDFORD, Ore. – 11 people were arrested in the latest Bear Creek Greenway enforcement effort in Medford.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
During the overnight hours July 11, the Medford Police Department said their officers worked to check illegal campsites along the greenway after “prohibited camping” signs were posted earlier in the week.
11 people were arrested during the sweep. Most had outstanding warrants.
Jackson County Community Justice work crews will clean up the debris left behind by the illegal campers.
MPD provided the following list of arrestees:
- Chapman, Adam – Warrant for Possession of Meth, Failure to Register as a sex offender
- Howard, Amy – Warrant for Possession of Meth
- Scott, Jason Allen – Warrant for Possession of Meth
- Forsythe, Tommy Lee – Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Possession of Heroin
- Hargreaves, Keli Lynn – Warrant for Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest
- Capetillo, Victor Chavez – Warrant for Possession of Meth, Contempt, Possession of Heroin
- Parks, Manuel – Warrant for Possession of Meth, Probation Violation
- Carney, Ira Dean – Warrant for Burglary 2nd Degree
- Jackson, Nathan Ray – Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
- Brashears, Ryan – Warrant for Fugitive out of State
- Knutson, Davik Sven – Warrant for Possession of Meth and Dangerous Drugs