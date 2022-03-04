15-year-old Eagle Point student nominated for ‘Congress of Future Medical Leaders’

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —An Eagle Point student is making big strides toward a career in the medical field. Most children play with dolls or action figures growing up. Katy Gallon played with medical equipment and even had her own operating table in her bedroom.

“From as long as I can remember, I never had a set age it was always been I’m going to be a doctor, not eh I think I’ll be a doctor,” said Gallon.

The 15-year-old Eagle Point High School student has always been interested in helping people. Her dream growing up, was to go into emergency room surgery.

“I love the adrenaline rush, I love never knowing what’s going to happen to you during your day,” said Gallon.

Gallon holds over a 4.0 GPA and is involved in 5 AP and honors courses just this year. She was nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, a highly selective program honoring academically superior high school students dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine. Noble prize-winning doctor Mario Capecchi nominated her.

“I opened the letter while I was sitting on the floor in my living room, and I jumped up and I started screaming and was like it finally happened, I finally got recognized I can finally do it,” said Gallon.

At the virtual event, she’ll have the opportunity to come together with leaders in medicine, Nobel prize winners, award-winning inventors, scientists, and more. But that’s not what she’s most excited about. She wants to watch a medical procedure live!

“Not every high schooler gets to have this experience, especially their sophomore year so I am going to take full advantage of it, and take it all in,” said Gallon.