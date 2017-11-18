Home
150 unclaimed remains laid to rest

The unclaimed, or abandoned remains of 150 people were laid to rest Saturday morning at a memorial service in Klamath Falls.

The names of 150 people were read during a special memorial at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

“Burying the dead is one of the corporal works of mercy.”  Notes Father Shiju Thuruthiyil of St. Pius Catholic Church.  “It is like feeding the poor, and sheltering the homeless.”

Cemetery Manager Ipo Ross helped gather the unclaimed remains from local funeral homes.  “I’m overwhelmed at the participation of the community, and how well they have received this happening.”

The remains include those of 11 military veterans, and six time Olympian, Janice Lee Romary – the first woman to carry the U.S. flag at an Olympic games.

A crowd of more than 160 people were on hand to pay their respects to friends they had never met.

“We are here for them.”  Stated Father Shiju.  “And we are giving them a grand send-off to their eternal home, Heaven.”

The remains have been cataloged, and stored in special containers where they can be recovered if needed.

“I would certainly like to thank the Knights of Columbus, and the community as a whole.”  Said an emotional Ipo Ross.  “Their support and participation and encouragement has just been – it’s been wonderful.”

Funeral homes are only required to keep unclaimed remains for 180 days.

One of the remains laid to rest today had been at a local funeral home for 39 years.

