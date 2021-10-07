15k healthcare job positions available in Oregon says state

SOUTHERN OREGON, —WorkSource Oregon and the Oregon Employment Department are working to fill the urgent need for health care workers statewide. It hosted its “Hiring Heroes in Healthcare” virtual event Wednesday, to help get job seekers connected to employers.
50 health care employers and over 300 job seekers attended. The employment department says there are around 15,000 job vacancies in health care. Jobs available range from entry-level housekeeping, maintenance, and caregiving positions, to office admin, registered nurses, physicians and everything in between.
“We have a lot of openings, they can go to WorkSource Oregon web page or our LinkedIn page, they can follow us and see the jobs we have there, anything we can do to connect the job seeker to employment,” said Adalberto Rubio with the Oregon Employment Department.
If you missed the job fair, the state says it’s looking to do more virtual job fairs in the future.
To see what jobs are available in your area, visit the WorkSource Oregon website.
