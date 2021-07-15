17 year old girl bull rider from Yreka makes debut at Jackson county fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — On the opening day of the Jackson County Fair, 17-year-old Haley Willison continued her bull-riding career during the challenge of champions.
“I think it’s fun to be the only girl back here. ” Willison told NBC 5 Wednesday.
Willison has been bull riding for the last five years. She received two buckles for finishing first at events in California. One of those events was the National Bullriding Championships held in Chico in 2019.
The teenager moved up to the junior bulls section this year before receiving the invite to the event.
“I think it’s so much fun. I like the adrenaline rush and it gets me excited,” Willison said. “I just wanted to do rodeo but I didn’t have a horse or anything so I decided that bulls were gonna be my next thing.”
Willison says her goal is for more girls to join bull riding. She believes anyone can do it as long as they stay strong mentally.
“You got to be tough but anybody can do it,” Willison said. “You just got to work hard at it. It’s all in your mind.”
Her next event will be later in the month in California.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]