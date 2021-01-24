$180k in grants distributed to the arts across Oregon

OREGON – 40 art projects addressing community needs throughout the state have together received $180,000 total through the Arts Build Communities Grants.
A grant over $3,500 came locally to the Ashland High Arts Advocates.
The funding will support arts mentoring to low-income students grades 6-12 in the Ashland area.
The Oregon Arts Commission says the Arts Builds Communities program targets broad geographic impact along with arts access for under-served audiences in Oregon.
It says the grants are made possible through a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
