$2.5M in renovations coming to Spiegelberg Stadium

MEDFORD, Ore. —Friday night lights in Medford are getting an upgrade.

The Medford School District says upgrades are now happening at Spiegelberg Stadium.

The $2.5 million project will add a new track and upgraded LED lights.

Improved drainage, seating, a shotput, a long jump area, and easier access to the stadium are also part of the renovations.

“We have all our high school teams, our middle school teams use it even community wise jog-a-thon sports teams graduation its a good community resource and we’re happy to get it upgraded,” said Ron Havniear, MSD facilities director.

The project is scheduled to be done in May.