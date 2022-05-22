2.8 mag earthquake strikes west of Port Orford Saturday afternoon, USGS reports

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 21, 2022

PORT ORFORD, Ore — The United States Geological Survey reported that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Port Orford Saturday afternoon.

According to USGS, the earthquake was reported to have hit about 177 kilometers west of Port Orford around 4:39 p.m. The depth was 10.0 km and no tsunami warning was issued.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported about 237 km west of Bandon around 6:30 am on Friday. The last earthquake to hit near Port Orford was a 3.4 magnitude back on May 10th.

