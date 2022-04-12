2 arrests made after separate DUII incidents in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two people were arrested after separate drunk-driving crashes in Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department said at about 12:05 a.m. on April 9, 24-year-old Tramon Mitchell of Medford crashed their vehicle into a park area at the south end of downtown Ashland.

An investigation revealed Mitchell was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the turn from Siskiyou Boulevard onto East Main Street, sending the vehicle into a tree, police said. The tree was historically part of Ashland’s annual Festival of Lights Event.

Mitchell was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

The second drunk driving incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on April 11. Police said in this case, 31-year-old Nicoa Cline of Ashland crashed their vehicle into the Lithia Park sign near the front entrance of the park. According to APD, Cline’s vehicle almost hit someone standing by the sign.

An off-duty law enforcement officer detained Cline, who reportedly tried to flee the scene.

Eventually, Cline was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, hit and run, and criminal mischief.

“All members of the community are reminded to not drive under the influence of alcohol or any substances, legal or illegal,” APD said. “Doing so puts lives at risk.”