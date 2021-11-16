2 dead, 2 injured in Chiloquin shooting, suspect in custody

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Two people are dead, and two more are injured, after a shooting Sunday night in Klamath County. The District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is behind bars, charged with murder.

We’re told the two survivors are a man and woman, though their ages were not disclosed. The suspect is 30-year-old, Andrew Lee Noe. The District Attorney’s office says evidence suggests, Noe was close friends or even family with the victims.

It happened on the 900 Block of Bronco Lane just north of Chiloquin. Oregon State Police, the Klamath Falls Police Department, and the sheriff’s office all responded because of the nature of the crime

“There had been a dispute in the family, there was an aspect that got physical, as result of that it led to the gunfire and the death of two adults and two others,” said Cole Chase, Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Police say the suspect is 30-year-old Andrew Lee Noe of Klamath falls. This mugshot is from a previous arrest in 2018. The Sheriff’s Office said he is in custody.

“Two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of recklessly endangering another person,” said Chase.

Chase says one man one woman are dead. Another man and woman were injured, reportedly taken to Sky Lakes and St. Charles in Bend. He believes the two individuals are in stable condition. Cole believes the involved members are related by blood or marriage.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, members of the major crime scene are still processing the site and we hope to have more information later this week,” said Cole.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a car crash while responding to the scene Sunday night. The deputy is hospitalized with moderate injuries. The other vehicle reported no injuries to its passengers. OSP is investigating the crash.