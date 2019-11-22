Home
2% increase in number of homeless students statewide

Oregon — New data from the Oregon department of education shows the percent of K12 students considered homeless rose by 2 percent since last school year.

With 1,251, the Medford School District joins Portland and Beaverton school districts for highest number of homeless students.

Hearts with a Mission which helps house some of those students says homelessness takes many forms including students who are couch-surfing, living in motels or hotels, or families doubling-up with friends or relatives.

“We work with all different types of kids who are homeless, we try to take a priority to work within their own network of support and how we can develop more of them as we work with them here,” said Bryan Wenzel, Case Manager for Hearts with a Mission.

On December 5th, Hearts with a Mission is holding an open house for its new shelter for children aged 10 to 17.

They say a stable place to live is key to success in school.

